The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that near Tuas Checkpoint on Friday afternoon, May 25 a lorry caught fire and that incident caused heavy traffic and lane closures.

ICA stated in a Facebook post at around 5 pm that the fire accident took place along Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim Road and due to this incident a heavy traffic jam happened at Tuas Checkpoint.

Reports stated that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reached the location at around 3.25 pm and the officers extinguished the fire by two water jets at around 3.50 pm. But, as of now, there were no injuries reported.

Later, in a Facebook post, ICA confirmed the news about the departure traffic at Tuas checkpoint and they advised the users of the road to check one motoring before embarking on their journey.

A Facebook user, Chris Lee, who works at SG Bus Desto, posted several images of the badly burnt lorry and the traffic jam in that area.

ICA informed people at around 8.10 pm, through another Facebook update, where they stated that all the checkpoints were open but the traffic was still heavy.

SCDF earlier had announced that they have plans to use new robots to fight fires and transporting casualties during emergency situations soon. Even though the officers put their efforts during such critical situation, the new 3+1' model will work equals to three firefighters and one Red Rhino robot.

SCDF in their Facebook page stated, "The SCDF Workplan Seminar 2018 was held today at Singapore University of Technology and Design. The venue was befitting as the event showcased several forward-looking projects that are poised to push the technological boundaries of SCDF's emergency response."