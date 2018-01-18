Malaysian property developer Aspen Group Holdings on Thursday sealed a strategic partnership with South Korea's LG Electronics to provide smart lifestyle solutions to its customers.

Aspen is partnering with LG to provide the latest in technology solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) enabled platform and innovative products and services for all Aspen Group's real estate

developments in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Consumer electronics and home appliances firm LG will work closely with Aspen to innovate and incubate innovative ideas for the development of smart services, smart buildings and smart city.

Aspen also intends to redefine the smart home experience by employing LG's innovative smart home appliances and IoT enabled platform, Smart ThinQ Application in Viluxe Designer Bungalows, the first and only luxury landed residential development in Aspen Vision City.

Aspen Vision City is a mega scale joint venture development between Aspen Group and IKEA Southeast Asia located in Batu Kawan, Penang.

By integrating smart digital services and solutions and geared up for IoT enabled platform, Aspen aims to build the first intelligently integrated smart city in Aspen Vision City.

Through the agreement, LG will set up their first academy in Malaysia, where LG will provide training in skills specialisation, mechanical training and support in after sales service of LG's products.