The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that a new S$6 million programme was launched on Monday to provide scholarships and fellowships for young aviation professionals. Those people who will attend the five-year programme will pursue aviation training and leadership development at the Singapore Aviation Academy.

CAAS announced in a press release that the new programme will offer 40 scholarships and 600 fellowships to those aged 35 years and below from developing International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) member states.

The media release stated that the programme will be quite crucial in supporting the development of civil aviation globally and will also help to build the next generation of aviation leaders.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) along with ICAO Council President Dr Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu at the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit 2018.

Khaw said that the programme reaffirms Singapore's "commitment to support the growth of international civil aviation." He added: "Singapore hopes this will provide an added boost to support ICAO's NCLB and NGAP initiatives."

According to Dr. Aliu, the new programme is an excellent example of how governments can work together to address the need for skilled aviation personnel and managers.

The five-year programme will be in addition to the Singapore-ICAO Developing Countries Training Programme that was started in 2001 and is in its sixth year.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Khaw also announced the opening of Singapore's first drone estate in Buona Vista at the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit at Pan Pacific Singapore hotel.

This initiative is aimed to provide an urban environment to companies and research institutions for test-bedding innovative unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). It will also help the growth of high-tech companies with unmanned aircraft capabilities and spur commercial partnerships.