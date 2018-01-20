The famous Singaporean Indian comedian Kumar will host a special one-night show, which will also include dancers in support of Beyond Social Services. The entire amount that the organization will receive from this show will be contributed to supporting disadvantaged children, youths and families.

Singapore, which has almost 5.6m population, is known as one of the richest countries in the world. On the other hand, in the same South-East Asian country, the rate of jobless people has revised up to 2.2 percent in the September quarter of 2017.

In terms of recent poverty results, according to the statistics given by the Ministry of Social and Family Affairs (MSF), families living in poverty and relying on ComCare assistance jumped to 43.45% from 2012 to 2015, which also stated that almost 29,511 families are suffering from serious wealth and social issues.

Beyond Social Services, which is a Voluntary Welfare Organisation (VWO), works to help children and youth of Singapore to create a culture of learning through educational and development programmes.

Kumar's show, which is going to take place on February 8, Thursday at Zouk, 3C River Vally Road, The Cannery Clarke Quay in Singapore, will be a combination of humor and social problems. The show will also include stories of resilient young people as they will join Kumar on stage.

People who are interested to support a good cause are invited to the programme named "Kumar for Beyond" with a minimum contribution of $100.