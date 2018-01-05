A bigger and better platform for job hunters in Singapore is set for relaunch in the coming week after more than two months on the back burner. The JobTech website will finally resume on January 8 with more jobs from hundreds of companies around the world and Skills Maps to help job seekers increase their employability.

"The team is ready and will be officially launching JobTech on 8 Jan 2018 to the public," Samantha Lee, JobTech marketing head, tells IBTimes Singapore in an emailed statement on Thursday night.

Also read: Demand for data and AI professionals set to boom: Hays CEO

Back in October 2017, the 11-month old website was forced to shut down a month before its anniversary in November following another job portal's complaint about using data from its website without their consent. Founders of Jobseeker, the company that runs JobTech, promised to relaunch the said platform with more jobs globally.

The revamped JobTech.sg boasts access to jobs from more sources, connecting job hunters directly to employers, and skills supply and demand maps in Singapore.

The inclusion of listings directly from the career pages of more than 500 companies from the Forbes 2000 list in a single platform "provides an unprecedented level of visibility over jobs that are not listed on job portals", notes JobTech. Additionally, the website will provide employers direct recommendations based on the specific skills and talent profile they are looking for.

Also read: Google offers new job search tool with salary, location and more features

Skills Maps, on the other hand, is the new addition to the platform which will lay out the skills that are in demand within particular industries and those offered by the job hunters. JobTech comes up with this industry demand and talent supply guide "by analysing hundreds of thousands of job descriptions and resumes in Singapore" since the platform became public in November 2016.

"Skills Maps will become instrumental to Singaporeans for career planning--they offer insights into the degree of skills match or mismatch of the jobseeker against the industry," says JobTech's statement. "With the Skills Maps, Singaporeans can focus on the skills they need to pick up in order to increase their employability and relevance within the industry."

Meantime, Singapore has seen a growing number of citizens sinking their teeth into the gig economy in the past two years. Maybank Kim Eng analysts Chua Hak Bin and Lee Ju Ye have come to believe that more Singaporeans in the freelancing industry will continue to increase "as more start-ups venture into new business and companies try to manage costs".