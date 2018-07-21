The prime suspect in the murder case of 56-year-old, Director of ITE's (Institute of Technical Education) examinations division, faced charges at Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Saturday.

The suspect of this case is 66-year-old, Seet Cher Hng, who is the ex-husband of the victim, Low Hwee Geok, also called as Michelle. The woman was found motionless at the car park of the campus on Thursday evening, July 19. Later, when police investigated the case they found that the deceased was stabbed to death. At around 12.40 am police removed the body from the school campus.

The initial investigation led the officers to the alleged accused Seet, who also sustained some injuries. The police confirmed that due to the injuries, the suspect is still admitted at Tan Tock Seng Hospital but he is out of danger now.

As reported Low and Seet both were married in 1993 but after an unsuccessful marriage life they decided to become separated a few years ago. According to a source, who was close to the accused said that after the separation also the couple met while working at the same institution but both of them had been based at different campuses for past few years.

While Low was still holding her position at ITE, her ex-husband Seet was retired in 2017 from his role in the estate's services department at ITE College West in Choa Chu Kang.

A spokesperson from ITE sent their condolence to Low's family and said that she was very well regarded by her colleagues for her warm personality, including the passion and professionalism towards work.

However, if the court found the Seet guilty of murdering his ex-wife he could face the maximum sentence that is a death penalty.