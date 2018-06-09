A video captured a huge fire incident in an industrial area that happened on Saturday morning at Pioneer road.

A Facebook user, Gary Wu shared the video of the fire accident in the social media group called, SAFETY FIRST (SINGAPORE). The 41-second video, which was captured from a distance, probably by using mobile phone camera showed that an industrial area at Pioneer Road has caught on fire.

The video clearly showed that including the blaze a huge smoke has was coming out of that area that covered the half of the sky. Even an alarm also could be heard in that footage.

Many citizens, who came across the video, expressed their concerns by stating that hopefully people were not injured due to the sudden fire break out.

However, Singapore Civil Defence Force and police were informed about the fire accident.