A 43-year-old man, an absconding employee of a money exchanging company, was arrested on Wednesday, March 28 for taking S$470,000 cash illegally from his employer. The accused is facing charges for his alleged involvement in a case of criminal breach of trust as a servant.

A statement was released by Singapore Police Force on Friday, where they said that India-born accused, Bahurudeen Kuthpudeen was found in Malaysia and was handed over to Singapore officials on Thursday, March 29. Malaysian police recovered a total of S$24,000 from him.

When the employer of Bahurudeen lodged a police complaint stating that the man had absconded with $470,000 cash, which he was supposed to courier from RHB Bank at 90, Cecil Street to Mohamed Thahir Exchange. But, Bahurudeen escaped from the country and was hiding somewhere in Malaysia before the complaint was lodged.

However, in less than 12 hours after the police report was made, with the help of Malaysian police, the culprit was arrested in the neighbouring country.

Noting the swift action by the Malaysian police, Singapore commander of the Central Police Division and Assistant commissioner of police, Arthur Law, said the arrest showed the effectiveness of regional cooperation in crime-fighting efforts. It ensures swift justice will be done to victims, he said.

In Singapore, Criminal Breach of Trust (CBT) is defined under Section 405 of the Penal Code, which states that if a person dishonestly misappropriates or converts to his own use property which he or she has been entrusted with, or dishonestly uses or disposes off that property in violation of the law or any contract which he or she has made, or wilfully suffers any other person to do so, then the person will be considered a criminal who committed "criminal breach of trust".

CBT has some different categories and there are:

Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, broker, factor, attorney or agent

Section 409: Life imprisonment, or imprisonment of up to 20 years, and a fine.

Criminal breach of trust by a clerk or servant

Section 408: Imprisonment of up to 15 years, and a fine.

Criminal breach of trust by carrier, wharfinger or warehouse-keeper

Section 407: Imprisonment of up to 15 years, and a fine.

Criminal breach of trust that does not fall under any of the above categories

Section 406: Imprisonment of up to 7 years, or a fine, or both.

However, Bahurudeen will be remanded for a week at the CPD and he will attend the next court hearing on Friday at 9 am.

If the court found him guilty then can face a jail term of up to 15 years, including fine.