Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned the motorists that there can be delay at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints due to heavy traffic on Sunday afternoon.

The authorities said in a Facebook post that there is heavy arrival traffic at the land checkpoints. "Delays are expected. Travellers are advised to check One Motoring before embarking on their journey," the message that was posted at 12.50 pm added.

Earlier this month, ICA said in a statement that the commuters can expect longer than usual waiting times at the checkpoints due to tighter security checks over the Chinese New Year holidays.

The statement had said that the authorities expect heavy traffic in both directions from Feb 16, the first day of Chinese New Year up to Feb 20. For more information, members of the public can visit the official site of ICA (www.ica.gov.sg) or the Facebook page.

The Chinese New Year celebrations have started from Feb 16, 2018 as the Year of the Rooster ended, giving way to the Year of the Dog. This year, two trains and five themed buses have been decorated with auspicious motifs on the occasion of Chinese New Year in Singapore.The festive decorations on the trains, buses and other places of the country will be up until Mar 2.

The vehicles on the North-East and North-South East-West Lines wer also launched in collaboration with the country's public transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit, along with the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizen Consultative Committee.