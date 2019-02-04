The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint found a total of 122 cartons and 478 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes inside a Malaysia-registered car on Saturday, February 2.

ICA stated that the officers found those illegal items from a car, driven by a 28-year-old male Malaysian. They also added that those duty-unpaid cigarettes were hidden under the floor panels of the vehicle.

The officials have referred the case to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In a Facebook, ICA said, "Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands."

However, on January 23, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint uncovered two separate cases of Malaysians attempting to smuggle in duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The customs law says that in such cases offenders can settle customs offences by an out-of-court composition sum or prosecution in court. It also says that "The penalty for a customs offence is a composition sum of up to S$5000, or prosecution in court, depending on the severity of the offence."

As per Singapore Customs, if an offender is found committing customs offences at the checkpoints, then he or she may be offered following composition amounts: