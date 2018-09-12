Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that their officers at the Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoint have found a total of 180 cartons and 1,041 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes as well as 5,066 sachets of chewing tobacco from two different vehicles.

In a Facebook post, ICA stated that that seized contraband cigarettes were hidden inside several modified compartments of a silver car, which has Singapore registration number. They added that the driver of the car was a 35-year-old Singaporean man, who was returning to the island with his wife and their seven-year-old son on Saturday, September 8.

The post also stated that this case has been referred to Singapore Customs and court proceedings are going on.

On Monday, September 10 ICA officers found 5,066 sachets of chewing tobacco at the Woodlands Checkpoint. They said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 11 that its officers had referred an arriving Malaysia-registered car driven by a 32-year-old Malaysian man for further checks.

During the search, the officers recovered those sachets from the rear bumper, left and right side skirting and undercarriage of the vehicle.

The post added that for further investigation the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

In both the posts, the ICA clearly said, "Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands."