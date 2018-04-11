Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday that a 28-year-old Malaysian woman was arrested after she almost drove her car into an ICA officer at Woodlands Checkpoint on Apr 3.

The authorities said in a press release that the woman was stopped by a Traffic Police (TP) auxiliary police officer at about 8.30 pm. But, she did not comply and made an unauthorised right turn from Woodlands Centre Road towards the checkpoint during restricted hours.

According to the press release, the woman was directed to the traffic control post at Woodlands Crossing for her summon to be processed. But, on the way there she "accelerated dangerously" up the ramp towards the checkpoint and almost knocked into an ICA officer.

The authorities added that the woman refused to come out of the car even after the vehicle came to a stop and locked herself in.

"Checkpoint officers noticed that she seemed to be experiencing breathing difficulty after ingesting a white tablet," ICA said in a statement. "Despite attempts to persuade her to unlock the car door, she refused to comply. Officers had to break the front passenger window of the car to reach her and an ambulance was activated."

The officers first ascertained that the woman did not need to be taken to hospital and later she was arrested for failure to comply with the instruction of authorised officers.

Police K-9 unit conducted further checks and found an "Erimin-5" wrapper at the centre console of the car and a "Erimin-5" tablet was found in her handbag. The press release stated that the woman was also in possession of a vape believed to contain a controlled drug.

"Suspecting that the woman was driving under the influence of drugs, officers conducted swabs on her hands and belongings, which yielded positive results for controlled drugs," the authorities said.

ICA has handed over the woman and the Malaysia-registered car to the police and Central Narcotics Bureau. The investigations are still going on.