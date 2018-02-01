A 25-year-old man was arrested by the police for riding his motorcycle into Changi Airport's Terminal 2 on Wednesday in Singapore. Channel NewsAsia reported that the man was arrested under the Mental Health Act and for committing a rash act.

The police said that the incident took place at around 5 pm in the arrival hall of Terminal 2. They added that there was no report of any injury due to the incident. But the way a motorcycle could ride the bike quietly inside the airport has sent the alarm bells about the airport security.

Several photos that were circulated online showed a red and white bike parked at the staircase leading to the McDonald's outlet, while another footage spotted a man in a blue t-shirt surrounded by several police officers.

The police said that the investigations are going on as the authorities are still trying to find out how the rider managed to get past all the tight security and ride an actual motorcycle into one of the busiest air travel hubs in the world.

Changi Airport is planning to take some serious measures to prevent such security lapse in future. However, the authorities believed that the man did not have any sort of malicious intent when he rode into the hall of the airport.

Otherwise, Singapore's airport is quite strict in rules and regulations. Last year in July, police arrested a man for misusing his boarding pass at the transit area of Changi Airport.

The police warned the public that those who will be entering transit areas with a boarding pass, "should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations". The transit areas are gazetted as protected places.

They also added that those who misuse their boarding pass to enter these areas may be fined S$1,000, jailed two years or both.

In April 2017, two teenage students were arrested for buying plane tickets to meet Korean hip-hop star Simon Dominic in the transit area.