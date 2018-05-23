A Singapore motorcyclist met with an accident after another biker hit him on Tampines Expressway (TPE) and ran away as fast as possible from the spot. The accident, which took place on Monday, May 21 caused some serious injuries to the 55-year-old motorcyclist.

A Facebook user, Belz Hermann, who is also identified as the son of the victim, shared four dashboard camera footages on the social media platform. As per the time mentioned in the videos, the accident happened at around 4.17 am on Monday when Belz's father was going through the TPE, towards the Anchorvale Road exit.

Belz confirmed that his father sustained very bad abrasions, deep wounds on both palms and knees, as well as some cuts on his legs.

The victim is a SATS employee at Changi Airport and like every day he was going home from work through the same route, where the accident occurred. Belz told Stomp that those videos were captured by the passing van, whose driver took his father to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is almost 12 to 15 minutes away from the accident location.

However, it could be seen in the video that an unknown biker was trying to enter another lane and suddenly sideswiped the victim that caused the accident. Since the identification of another biker is unknown, the 33-year-old freelance mural artist, Belz wrote on his post that if anyone has any information about that person, who caused multiple injuries to his father, they can contact the family of the victim.

While indicating towards the alleged culprit, who ran away from the accident location instead of helping the injured, Belz also wrote, "After you hit my Dad motorcycle. You never even want to stop and check but you run off."

As per the section 64, "whoever drives a motor vehicle on a road in a reckless manner which is dangerous to the public, taking into account the nature, condition and the use of the road, including the traffic at that point of time, shall be guilty of an offence. The Offender will be liable for a fine of up to S$3,000 or an imprisonment for a term up to 12 months or both. For second or subsequent conviction, an offender will be liable for a fine not exceeding S$5, 000 or an imprisonment for a term up to 2 years or both and disqualification of license."