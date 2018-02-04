As the demand for nurses in hospitals and for home care in Singapore rises, a healthcare group has announced it will appoint 50 Indian nurses every year to meet the growing demand.

The decision was conveyed to a team that went from the southeastern state of Manipur to Mandalay for exchanging views on improving business and tourism as a part of India's Act East policy.

K. Palin, managing director of Shija Hospitals, the largest private healthcare group in Manipur, said, "The officials of the healthcare firm in Singapore conveyed to us that initially 50 nurses from Manipur will be appointed. After two years they will be promoted to staff nurses on the basis of their track record."

According to Palin, the official from Singapore said that they want nurses from Manipur. This is mainly because they have similar physical features and also they speak English, which means that there will be no language barrier. Not only this, it is believed that Manipuri nurses are hardworking, friendly and are very sincere in their profession".

"Since the number of aged patients who prefer home care services is increasing there is high demand for Manipuri nurses. Salary, allowances of the Manipuri nurses and other work conditions will be worked out," Palin said.

Manipur is the second largest nurse producing state in India. There are Manipuri nurses in all major government and private hospitals, clinics and private establishments in India.

Many others are employed in foreign countries, especially in the Gulf.

L. Satyabati, an unemployed nurse in Manipur, said, "The news is welcome since there are over 30,000 unemployed nurses in Manipur and counting. Because of the alleged cash for job system in Manipur, nurses generally coming from poor families cannot get jobs. Several nursing students are in nursing colleges in India. There are two government nursing colleges and numerous private nursing colleges in Manipur."

With inputs from IANS