A fire broke out in an HBD flat, situated in Yishun on Sunday morning and rescue officers took two men, who had self-evacuated, to the hospital, as they inhaled the smoke.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire accident at around 7 am that took place at Block 663 Yishun Avenue 4. Officials also added that after receiving the news they deployed two fire engines, two fire bikes, a Red Rhino and an ambulance. Three support vehicles were also sent to the fire accident location.

Before the arrival of SCDF, those two men had shifted to a safe place but they were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, due to smoke inhalation. The fire-fighters took control of the fire and finally extinguished it by using two water jets.

A Facebook video, which was shared by a user, Dahlia SenSasi, showed that thick black smoke was coming out of the fourth-floor corridor of the HBD apartment. The almost 17-minute long video also captured at least six firefighters in that floor who were trying to control the raging fire.

SCDF said a total of 100 residents were evacuated by the police. The investigation about the sudden fire outbreak is going on, as the reason behind such incident is still unclear.

On June 9, another similar incident took place at a Housing Board flat on the 14th floor of Block 104D Canberra Street and the primary investigation showed that the personal mobility device (PMD) caused the fire accident. However, the incident injured two boys and three adults. The SCDF officials took those two boys to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital and those adults were taken to the Singapore General Hospital.