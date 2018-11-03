Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and key event organisers have decided to engage the citizen in a stellar line-up of activities called as Celebrate in the City with a myriad of year-end activities around Marina Bay till December 31.

Eight marquee events will transform the district into a spectacular celebration venue. Marina Bay will be pulsating with activities as Celebrate in the City, an exciting line-up of events and

experiences, brings the public together to usher in 2019.

The URA and other partners are bringing together all the major events happening in Marina Bay under the umbrella of Celebrate in the City to highlight the wide variety of offerings available to the public during the year-end holiday season.

These will include performances by local and international artists, games, carnival rides and outdoor activities. Revellers can look forward to eight marquee events catering to all ages and interests, culminating in the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown celebration on 31 December 2018.

Thrill-seekers will not want to miss The Great Moscow Circus and Prudential Marina

Bay Carnival at the Bayfront Event Space. Returning to Singapore for the first time in

over 10 years, The Great Moscow Circus promises high-octane and fun-filled

entertainment for those looking for live heart-pounding action. The popular Prudential

Marina Bay Carnival, Singapore's biggest outdoor carnival that debuted at Marina Bay

last year, will return this year with 50 different thrilling rides and exciting games.

Those looking for light-hearted family fun during this festive season can look forward

to the "Poinsettia Wishes Featuring Disney Tsum Tsum" floral display at Gardens

by the Bay. Fans of the adorable stackable characters will have fun spotting Mickey

Mouse and his Tsum Tsum pals as they bring a touch of magic to the year-end festive

floral display in the Flower Dome.

Christmas Wonderland, Singapore's biggest yuletide fair, will be back for its fifth

edition. Embark on a magical journey through a mirror maze, be spellbound by a

world-class illusionist, skate under the stars, experience 'snow' in the tropics and get

into the festive spirit with fun carnival games and seasonal treats.

Visitors looking to quench their thirst for learning can head to ArtScience Museum's

permanent exhibition to view a futuristic world of immersive and interactive artworks with a festive twist.

As part of the Christmas at ArtScience Museum festivities, enjoy a fun-filled day and welcome

Santa Claus in a special festive digital universe installation, Sketch Christmas, and

watch him deliver presents across Singapore.

Over at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, music lovers can gather for a time of

collaboration, reflection and revelry at Come Together. They can also enjoy three

days of alluring vocal performances including a cappella, jazz, doo-wop and xinyao at

Voices – A Festival of Song 2018.

On New Year's Eve, Celebrate in the City will conclude on a high note with the Marina

Bay Singapore Countdown celebration. Continuing with the theme "Bay of Hopes

and Dreams", the celebration invites everyone to ring in the hopes, dreams and

aspirations for the new year with activities including light projections, a concert, food

truck festival, and bazaar.

Taking this year's festivities to new heights is the inaugural Star Island Singapore

Countdown Edition – an outdoor extravaganza at The Float @ Marina Bay fusing

magnificent fireworks with cutting-edge technology and 3D surround sound,

impressive performances and amazing light shows.

Celebrate in the City activity schedule:

Activity Dates The Great Moscow Circus 25 Oct to 9 Dec 2018 "Poinsettia Wishes featuring Disney Tsum Tsum" Floral Display 2 Nov 2018 to 6 Jan 2019 Christmas Wonderland 30 Nov to 26 Dec 2018 Esplanade Presents Come Together 1 to 6 Dec 2018, 10 to 31 Dec 2018 Esplanade Presents Voices - A Festival of Song 2018 7 to 9 Dec 2018 Christmas at ArtScience Museum 1 Dec 2018 to 6 Jan 2019 Marina Bay Carnival 22 Dec 2018 to 24 Mar 2019 Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019 31 Dec 2018

Lim Eng Hwee, Chief Executive Officer, URA said, "We are delighted that so many partners have come together to bring such an exciting line-up of activities to Marina Bay this year-end, turning the district into a vibrant activity hub for people from all walks of life."

"Marina Bay was envisioned to be a vibrant live-work-play district and a key focal point for celebrations. Over the years it has truly shaped up to become a 'People's Bay', where many events and activities are held for the local community as well as overseas visitors to experience and enjoy the Bay. Through Celebrate in the City, we encourage everyone to explore the different places in Marina Bay and enjoy the variety of events and happenings it has to offer this festive season. There will be something for everyone here at Marina Bay," Hwee further added.

However, if you are looking for more information on the events, then you can visit at

www.marinabaycountdown.sg.