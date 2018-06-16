An accident took place at the junction of Tanjong Pagar Road and Gopeng Street on Friday, June 15. When Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reached the location they found a trapped pedestrian, who was later successfully rescued by the officials.

That accident involved a van and two pedestrians at the junction. As reported, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at around 12.20 am.

When SCDF officials were informed about the accident, they immediately deployed officers. At the accident spot, they found that one of those pedestrians was trapped. SCDF said that they used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate that 37-year-old Singapore woman and officials alerted the hospital to be on standby mode to receive the victim, which usually happens in serious cases.

However, the woman pedestrian was taken to the Singapore General Hospital, located at Bukit Merah, which is hardly five minutes away from the accident spot. The official also admitted the other victim of this accident, a 54-year-old woman, in the same hospital. Reports said that both the victims were in a conscious state when they were taken to the hospital.

Some photos showed the aftermath of the accident and these were shared via social media platforms. In an image shared by a Facebook group called Traffics accident.SG, it was clear that a person was trapped under the involved van and officers were trying to rescue that individual, who was addressed as the 37-year-old pedestrian.

Other pictures also showed an SCDF ambulance, at least two fire engines, police and SCDF officers at the accident scene.