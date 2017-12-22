Cafebond.com, Asia's largest specialty coffee e-tailer, will open the doors of its first offline retail location, The Bean Shop by Cafebond.com, at Millenia Walk shopping mall.

It will be Singapore's first coffee bean retail store and coffee lovers will now be able to shop a curated selection of freshly roasted coffee beans from over 20 roasters from 5 different cities, namely Melbourne, Canberra, Taipei, Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur, at a physical store.

The Bean Shop by Cafebond.com offers the e-commerce platform's best-selling coffee offline and will also feature a curated selection of coffee brewing equipment and accessories that is exclusively available in Singapore.

"Enjoying specialty coffee is a sensory journey and as an e-commerce platform, we are excited and for the first time, we will be bringing it into a real life, physical experience for our customers," Keyis Ng, CEO and Co-Founder of Cafebond.com said in a statement.

Cafebond.com customers will also be able to enjoy the newly introduced "Click and Collect" service when they buy coffee on the platform and collect their order offline at The Bean Shop by Cafebond.com.

This will allow customers to save on shipping costs and this gives them more reason to buy freshly roasted coffee beans online.

The Bean Shop by Cafebond.com is located at Millenia Walk and operates daily between 11am till 8pm.