The wait is finally nearing an end, as the Singapore Ministry of Education has revealed that the 2017 exam results of Singapore-Cambridge General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (GCE A-Level) will be announced on February 23, 2018.

A joint statement issued by Ministry of Education and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said that students can obtain their results at 02.30 PM from their respective schools. Candidates who have appeared the examination privately can access the results online from 02.30 PM on February 23. To access the results online, private students should have SingPass accounts.

Apart from accessing the results via online, private candidates will be notified of their results by post. The examination board will send the result slips to the address provided by the private students during the time of registration.

The Singapore-Cambridge GCE Advanced Level (GCE A-Level) is a national entrance examination jointly conducted every year by the Singapore Ministry of Education (MOE), Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board and the University of Cambridge Local Examinations Syndicate. Obtaining the Singapore-Cambridge GCE Advanced Level certificate will give the qualification to Singapore students to gain entry into local and overseas University. The certificate is also Internationally recognized, and it allows students to get an upper hand while trying for jobs in the future.

Students who have completed the pre-university education at junior college and centralized institutes can enroll for this entrance examination. The examination board also allows private candidates to appear the test.

Students who wrote the examination will be provided grades like A, B, C, D, E and S. Grades which ranges from A to E are considered 'Above Singapore-Cambridge GCE Advanced Level pass', while grade S denotes 'Below Singapore-Cambridge GCE Advanced Level pass'.