A 55-year-old man, who was a former vice-principal of a primary school, went on trial on Monday for sexually abusing a teenage boy over a span of three years.

Channel NewsAsia reported that Mohammad Haniff Abu Talib is accused of committing indecent acts with a minor and for having "carnal intercourse" with the boy from 2003 until 2006.

Reports said that the 29-year-old victim was only 14-years-old when Haniff allegedly stroked his private parts in the gym of a school located in the northern part of Singapore.

The court documents revealed that Haniff did it again twice in 2004 at his flat in Woodlands. However in 2005 and 2006, the accused took a step further by engaging in oral sex with the boy several times.

In 2017, the authorities hauled him to the court and he was charged. He faced nine charges in the court, including three under the Children and Young Persons Act for performing oral sex on the victim and for getting the victim to reciprocate.

Under Section 377 of the Penal Code, Haniff faces six counts for having "carnal intercourse" with the teenager. On Monday, the victim testified against his abuser.

If convicted of voluntary carnal intercourse, Haniff could be sentenced to up to 10 years of jail and fined.

According to the law, the first-time offenders, who commit an obscene act on a minor, can be jailed up to five years, fined up to S$10,000 or both for each charge. Reports said that the trial will continue on Tuesday.