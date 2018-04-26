A Foodpanda delivery person was injured after an accident, which involved a car and the motorcycle of the victim. The incident took place at Newton Circus on Wednesday afternoon, April 25.

Reports stated that police were alerted to the accident at around 1.45 pm on Wednesday that happened at the roundabout of Newton Circus. When the officials reached the location they found the 49-year-old injured motorcyclist, who was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng, which is about five to six minutes away from the accident spot.

The police also said that when they admitted the victim in the hospital, he was in a conscious state but apart from the other injuries, the man had abrasions on his left palm and knee.

A video was circulated on social media platform Facebook via a page called Singapore roads accident.com. The video has captured the aftermath of the accident.

The video included several onlookers, one police car and an officer as well as the silver car and the red motorcycle, with a Foodpanda delivery bag on its rear.

On the same day, another accident case reported that took place at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Pioneer Road. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers found the victim on the spot and took him to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In March, a 20-year-old Foodpanda delivery rider was seriously injured after an accident with a car at the junction of Bukit Batok Street 23 and Bukit Batok Street 25.