The Singapore Flyer said that it has suspended operations on Thursday morning due to a "technical issue". In a media statement, it said that the observation wheel was stopped to "conduct a thorough check".

In a Facebook post, Singapore Flyer said that all the updates regarding the suspension will be available on its official Facebook page.

It has requested all the affected guests to contact the Customer Service team of Singapore Flyer at +65 6333 3311 from (GMT+8) 9 am to 10 pm for any kind of assistance. Singapore Flyer has sincerely apologised for the inconvenience caused due to the sudden suspension.