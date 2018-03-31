After two months of suspension over a "technical issue", the Singapore Flyer will be reopening on Sunday. The owner of the observation wheel Straco Leisure said in a statement on Saturday that the operations will resume after "the necessary safety checks and tests (were) carried out to the satisfaction of the Building and Construction Authority".

"We have also obtained the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities to resume flight operations," the company said in a statement.

"Safety is Singapore Flyer's first and utmost priority - we assure that all our customers and partners that rigorous tests have been conducted to ensure that the Singapore Flyer is safe for everyone to enjoy," it added.

Visitors can purchase flight tickets online at singaporeflyer.com, or at the ticketing counter of Singapore Flyer, which operates from 8 am to 10 pm daily.

The operations of the observation wheel were halted on January 25, 2018 after it experienced a "technical issue". Following the halt, Straco Leisure, said that a probe was going on to ensure that the flyer is in right conditions.