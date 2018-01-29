The Singapore Flyer remains closed as of today January 29 and there is no sign that it will be opened before February. The operations of the observation wheel were halted on January 25 after it experienced a "technical issue".

Straco Leisure, the company which owns the Singapore Flyer, said that a probe is going on to ensure that the flyer is in right conditions. Any update will be given through its online channels, added Straco Leisure.

According to Straits Times, a tour agency was told that the Flyer will resume operation on Wednesday.

The flyer has requested all the affected guests to contact the Customer Service team of Singapore Flyer at +65 6333 3311 from (GMT+8) 9 am to 10 pm for any kind of assistance. Singapore Flyer has sincerely apologized for the inconvenience caused due to the sudden suspension.

The Singapore Flyer, which is one of the world's largest Observation Wheels, was launched in 2008. This flyer is also one of the main attraction for visitors who are often rewarded with breathtaking views of the city-state plus Malaysia and Indonesia.

The flyer has also started a ' Dining Flight ' which includes a 4-course menu, in-flight host, and offers magnificent skyline views for the customers seated in one of its spacious capsules.

This is not the first time that the flyer has been grounded. In 2008, 173 passengers were trapped inside the capsule for about six hours after a fire broke out in the control room. Following this incident, the observation wheel was shut down for about a month. Also in 2010, lightning struck one of the electrical cables and the ride was shut down for 2 days.