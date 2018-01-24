After a span of heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon, flash floods have been reported in the Western and Central parts of Singapore. According to PUB, flash floods have occurred at two locations, including Jalan Boon Lay/International Road and Craig Road.

In a press release at 5.30 pm, the agency said that the flash flood at Jalan Boon Lay/International Road subsided at around 5.25 pm. However, later PUB tweeted that the flash flood at Craig Road, which is near Tanjong Pagar, has also subsided. It added that traffic in the area is also passable.

The motorists and commuters in the area have been advised to be cautious and to avoid driving on Craig Road.

On January 8, Singapore was hit by a flash flood that affected areas such as the Upper Changi Road, Tanjong Katong Road, as well as parts of Bedok and Tampines.

In a recent weather forecast, the National Environment Agency (NEA) had said that Singapore will witness overcast and windy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall in coming weeks. The daily temperature is expected to range between 22º Centigrade and 28º C.