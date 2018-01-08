Flash floods in Singapore on Monday, January 8, affected areas such as the Upper Changi Road, Tanjong Katong Road, as well as parts of Bedok and Tampines. Going by the photos and videos posted online, several commuters were stranded and vehicles stopped moving.

Heavy rain on Monday morning worsened the situation. The National Environment Agency (NEA) tweeted that Singapore might expect moderate to heavy thundershowers in the late afternoon on Monday. Thundery showers are expected mainly over northern, eastern and the western zones. NEA has further issued warnings of thundershowers in the early afternoon for tomorrow.

Videos show buses and cars moving through knee-deep waters. Most of the vehicles were partially submerged and drivers had to abandon their vehicles in order to escape from the messed up situation.

National water agency PUB posted on Facebook that the flash floods lasted for not more than an hour. It dwindled at 10:30 am.

According to PUB, authorities are investigating the flooded areas to help people move about safely in the affected areas. A photo that went viral on social media shows eight commuters standing on the seats of a bus stop to keep themselves safe from the rising water level. PUB also warned areas such as Arumugam Road, the junction of Bedok Road and Upper Changi Road East, the junction of Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Avenue 4 and the junction of Tampines Avenue 12 of flash floods.

Alex Lo, a business owner who lives on a private property near Jalan Greja which is located at a 2 km distance from Upper Changi Road told TODAYonline that the road outside his house was completely flooded. According to the 55-year-old, the Bedok canal water had overflowed thus causing the whole area to submerge.