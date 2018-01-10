Nearly 70 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat on Wednesday morning.

The fumes were seen rising up five storeys from the apartment on the 15th floor at Block 45, Toa Payoh Lorong 5, reported Channel News Asia.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at around 9.40 am local time, and officers had to force their way into the flat as there was no one inside when the fire occurred.

No one was present in the flat and no injuries were reported, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

A video shared on Facebook showed thick smoke coming out from behind a block of HDB flats in the area.