A fire broke out at a scrap metal yard in Defu Industrial Estate on Monday afternoon in Singapore. However, there were no reports of any injury due to the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) posted on Facebook that it was informed about the fire at 9 Defu Lane 4 at around 1.50 pm. The firefighters extinguished the fire, which involved scrap metal, using two foam jets and a monitor mounted on a Red Rhino.

Severla photos that were posted by SCDF showed plumes of smoke coming out from a pile of metal at the spot.

Channel NewsAsia reported that an area about the size of a badminton court was on fire.

On Saturday, a fire broke out in a condominium at 20 Leedon Heights near Farrer Road in Singapore. SCDF said that nearly 50 residents of the affected block were evacuated.

Fire accidents have become quite common in the nation. On Feb 9, a van caught fire just before the Outram exit on the Central Expressway. Last month, a car suddenly caught fire on January 22, on Jurong Canal Drive closing the Jurong East Avenue 1 entrance to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

In an initiative to reduce fire incidents Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the main agency in charge of the provision of emergency services in the country has formed an advisory panel to review the regulatory authority on cladding, the covering on the surface to provide thermal insulation.

On Feb 1, SCDF announced that the Cladding Regulatory Regime Review Advisory Panel will provide feedbacks and required assistance in their implementation. The panel will have 13 members to be selected from different government agencies, certification bodies, the building industry and academia.

The panel will review the safety measures, regulations and certification processes, which is related to the use of Aluminum Composite Panels (ACPs) as cladding. After reviewing the situation, the panel will release its results by the end of 2018.