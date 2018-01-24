A shop-house in Sam Leong Road has caught fire on January 24, Wednesday morning. Three residents were shifted to a safe location.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) mentioned in a Facebook post that soon after they received the news, the rescue officers went to the spot at 32 Sam Leong Road of Jalan Besar. They reached the scene at around 9.26am.

Later in another social media post, the SCDF said that they have extinguished the fire with water jets. The fire was confined to a small area on the 2nd-storey office unit of the shop-house.

According to reports, a worker at Jalan Besar Plaza, Clarence Tay said that he came out from his office to know what is happening outside, after hearing the siren of the fire engine.

He also mentioned about the police officers, who blocked the main entrance to Sam Leong Road at around 9.50 am.

As of now, no injuries were reported but three residents were evacuated from the accident location by police officers before the arrival of the SCDF.

The authority is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire. Once the investigation is done they will submit their report.