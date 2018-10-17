A fire accident took place outside Boon Lay Shopping Centre involving five motorcycles and a car on early Wednesday, October 17.

The local police were alerted at around 1 am to the incident at 221 Boon Lay Place. Later, the police said they still don't know the reason behind the fire incident, so they are investigating the case. However, no injuries were reported.

A video of the incident was posted on a Facebook page called All Singapore Stuff that showed at least four Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters were trying to control the blaze by using water jet. It was clear in the video that the fire had engulfed several motorcycles.

Later, SCDF confirmed that the officials successfully put out the blaze after using water jet as well as two compressed air foam backpacks and fire extinguisher.

After uploading the video, within three hours it received 12000 likes and the footage was shared 146 times.