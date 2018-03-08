A fire broke out at a food stall in a hawker centre in Circuit Road on Thursday morning in Singapore. However, there no reports of any injury due to the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times (ST) that it was informed about the fire at 89, Circuit Road at about 2.50 am. "The fire was extinguished by the SCDF using one water jet and two compressed air-foam backpacks," a spokesman told ST.

According to ST reports, when the owner of a beehoon stall, which is located behind the burnt stall, arrived at 2.30 am to open the stall, he noticed the fire. The stall owner immediately called the police to inform about the incident.

The police are still investigating the case to find the exact cause of the fire.

Fire accidents have become quite common in the nation. On Feb 9, a van caught fire just before the Outram exit on the Central Expressway. Last month, a car suddenly caught fire on January 22, on Jurong Canal Drive closing the Jurong East Avenue 1 entrance to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

In an initiative to reduce fire incidents Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the main agency in charge of the provision of emergency services in the country has formed an advisory panel to review the regulatory authority on cladding, the covering on the surface to provide thermal insulation.

On Feb 1, SCDF announced that the Cladding Regulatory Regime Review Advisory Panel will provide feedbacks and required assistance in their implementation. The panel will have 13 members to be selected from different government agencies, certification bodies, the building industry and academia.

The panel will review the safety measures, regulations and certification processes, which is related to the use of Aluminum Composite Panels (ACPs) as cladding. After reviewing the situation, the panel will release its results by the end of 2018.