A well-known restaurant called Ban Heng in Boon Keng road caught fire on January 25, Thursday. It is located on the ground floor of HDB block.

As soon as the news reached Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they took immediate action and at around 10.45 am they reached the location at Block 22, Boon Keng Road.

The firefighters of SCDF extinguished the fire by using water jet. According to them as of now, no injuries were reported.

A video clip of the fire incident shows how the exhaust duct at Block 22 was releasing fire with black smoke.

SCDF officers and the Red Rhino, which is a specially designed vehicle and more compact than a traditional fire engine also visited the spot.

The officers of SCDF said that the condition is now under their control but they are investigating the reason behind the sudden fire.