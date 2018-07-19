It will be better if all the Singapore residents keep the telephone number of any animal rescue team in their phonebook, as now these days sighting of wild animals like python has become very common in the city. On Thursday, July 12 a 2.5m python was caught from HDB flat at 2 Spooner Road.

The family members, who first located the python inside their house informed the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) to visit their place and relocate the python.

A video of the incident, which was shared by many local people, showed that two men, who were believed to be the handlers from AVA, trying to catch the python, who was spotted in the living room of the flat near Jalan Bukit Merah area.

But, as soon as the men caught the reptile, it could be seen in the video that the python peed on the floor. Two people, who were present inside the same room, could be heard clearly while expressing a disgusting feeling after the snake peed on the floor.

Later AVA officials clarified that after catching the python, they handed it over to Wildlife Reserves Singapore, which will look after the reptile. In addition, they also asked the residents to keep a distance from wild animals and avoid confronting or cornering them. AS per their suggestion for the local residents, it is a responsibility of a family member to keep their children and pets safe from such animals.

However, people can contact AVA as well as Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) on these numbers, 1800-476-1600 and 9783-7782 respectively, if they come across any situation like the family in Spooner Road.