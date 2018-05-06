A fallen tree hit a car in Telok Blangah Crescent on Saturday, May 5 but did not cause injuries to the driver and passengers of the vehicle.

As per an eyewitness, who described the incident to Shin Min Daily News on Sunday said that a 10-meter tall tree suddenly fell across the road and damaged a car. The witness, who was identified as a 45-year-old- housewife, added that she was near the location when she heard a loud noise.

She went to investigate what exactly happened and saw that a tree had fallen on the top of a car and damaged a railing, including a traffic light. She clarified that even though the tree hit the car, the driver and passengers were successfully escaped through the car windows.

On April 28, a similar incident took place in Ganges Avenue, when a tree branch had fallen on the road and obstructed the area. But almost 20 people came to including drivers, passengers, pedestrians and local residents took the initiative to remove the big branch and clear the road. Meanwhile, two people took control of the traffic.

A local resident, Muhamad Hairi Ismail said that the entire clean-up operation took almost 10 minutes. About half an hour later, the traffic police arrived the location and the contractors from NParks used tools to cut the tree branch.

Earlier, an 89-year-old man was struck by a falling tree branch on April 21 and that became a cause of his death. The tragic incident took place on North Bridge Road. When the police came to know about the incident, they reached the location and found a motionless body of an unconscious elderly man, who was later pronounced dead by the paramedics on the spot.