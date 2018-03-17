NTUC FairPrice, a supermarket chain based in Singapore, said on Saturday that a Facebook post that was offering gift vouchers of up to S$100 to the customers is a scam.

The supermarket chain has filed a report with Singapore's cybersecurity authority SingCert and asked Facebook to take the page down.

"There have been incidences of Facebook pages impersonating our official NTUC FairPrice Facebook page. These pages claim to reward customers with FairPrice Gift Vouchers as part of various promotions," a spokesperson of the company told Channel NewsAsia.

The supermarket chain has advised its customers to only trust information that will be shared by its official Facebook page or on its website.

"Should shoppers be in doubt about any promotions or news they receive regarding FairPrice, they can contact our customer service hotline a call at 6552 2722 during office hours, or email general.feedback@fairprice.com.sg or send a private message to us through our official Facebook page," the company added.

However, this is not the first time when the company has been involved in such scam. Earlier, NTUC FairPrice had posted advisories on fake surveys and emails promising rewards such as supermarket vouchers.

In January 2018, the supermarket chain said that an online survey that was promising to reward customers with a S$400 NTUC FairPrice gift card was a scam. NTUC FairPrice advised the customers to ignore the site and avoid sharing the link.