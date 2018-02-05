The Ministry of National Development (MND), during Parliament hearing on Monday (February 5), said that the exploding floor tiles of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats in January was due to 'unusually' cold weather.

Desmond Lee, who serves as the second minister for MND, said that the prolonged cold weather and temperature fluctuations caused the floor tiles to pop. "The weather changes could have caused the tiles and the substrate to contract and expand at different rates, resulting in the loss of adhesion between the tiles and the substrate," he said, according to reports.

HDB offers goodwill repair for the popped up tiles, which were originally installed by the board, up to 15 years. However, as the minister also pointed out, almost half the reported cases involved tiles which were changed by owners during renovations. In such cases, owners have to bear the cost of repairmen.

HDB, along with the Renovation Contractors and Materials Suppliers Association (RCMA), has come up with a list of contractors whom residents can approach for the fixation. HDB assures that the prices will be reasonable.

"Nonetheless, HDB will do its best to assist, for example by helping the owners with the removal and disposal of the affected tiles and if necessary, laying protective sheets over the affected area," added Lee.

However, if anyone is facing financial trouble, he or she can approach local Community Development Councils (CDCs) or grassroots leaders for assistance.

On January 15, reports came that floor tiles of residents of HDB flats at multiple locations like Punggol, Sengkang, Bukit Panjang, Woodlands, Hougang and Jurong West have 'exploded' over the weekend, complained the residents.

According to an eyewitness, the tiles started bending inwards mysteriously in their flat at Block 638A Punggol Drive on Sunday. He also said that the tiles were wobbly.

Residents were scared out of their wits by this uncanny event. One woman, residing Jurong West said it sounded like loud fireworks.