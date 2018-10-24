A 53-year-old Singaporean man, who survived a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia a few weeks ago while rescuing a little girl, died in a paragliding accident that took place in the northern side of India.

As per the obituary on the Air Sports Federation of Singapore (AFS) website, the man, Ng Kok Choong had gone missing on Monday, October 22 and his dead body was found on Tuesday, October 23.

The AFS stated that on Monday after he and his paraglider attempted the take-off at around 11 am at Bir-Billing, Himachal Pradesh, the weather suddenly became dangerous. When did not return to his hotel, Indian authorities deployed search party and next day via helicopter, the officials found his body, which was found in the hills of the Utrala region in the Baijnath area.

As per reports, the sub-divisional magistrate of Baijnath said that by the time the rescue team found him, Ng was already dead and the cause of the death could be revealed through an autopsy result.

After receiving the shocking news about Ng, who flew to India to participate in the Paragliding World Cup, starting from October 27, the federation said in the obituary, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend, Ng Kok Choong, a beautiful soul who flew with us these many years."

AFs also stated that Ng was a selfless man, as well as brave and he always used to combat challenges. In addition, the website wrote, "As recently as a month ago, he was involved in a dramatic rescue of a child during the 2018 Palu earthquake. Coming from a commando background during his National Service years, his always-can-do attitude was highly appreciated and admired by his mates."

"We pray for your soul, our dear friend. We will miss you. Rest in peace," it ended.

The family and friends of Ng became also shocked after the news came to their doorstep. But, all of them had described Ng not only as a kind man but also as a very skilful and careful paraglider, who survived the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that also triggered a tsunami in Palu, where he was participating in a paragliding competition.