Madam Violet Poh, a 60-year-old woman is now on life support at the Changi General Hospital following an accident with a cyclist. The accident apparently took place on the night of Sunday, June 3, in Tampines.

As per Police officials, they were alerted to the accident at about 08.00 pm on Sunday night in Block 495E Tampines Street 43. Poh was unconscious while she was being taken to the hospital. The Singapore Civil Defense Force had asked the staff of Changi General Hospital to stay in standby mode to receive her, which usually happens in serious cases.

The 17-year-old cyclist, who hit Madam Poh is reportedly assisting the police officers to conduct the probe.

Madam Poh's son Shawn Toh later revealed that his mother had several traumatic injuries on her head due to the accident. As per Toh, his mother was alone at the time of the incident. She was apparently briskly walking along a shared path for joggers and cyclists on the Tampines Park Connector when the 17-year-old bicycle rider hit her.

As Madam Poh did not return home, her family contacted the police and they directed Toh to the Changi General Hospital. The family reached the hospital at around 01.00 am and the doctors informed them that Madam Poh has zero chances of survival. She is now in a very critical condition. Toh also added that her condition is deteriorating and she is expected to last for only a few days more.

Toh has also requested witnesses of the accident to come forward so that more information can be shared with the Police. He believes that the accident took place during a peak hour and there might be a big crowd during evening time. In this case, the witness' statement will be very crucial as it will help police to know how the cyclist hit Madam Poh who was walking along a shared path for joggers and cyclists and suffered such a traumatic injury.