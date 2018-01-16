A 68-year-old woman was injured in an accident involving two cars at Sixth Avenue on Tuesday in Singapore. The police said that the wounded woman was taken conscious to National University Hospital for treatment.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the accident near the junction of Holland Road and Sixth Avenue at about 2.20 pm.

ALSO READ: Singapore: 26-year-old man arrested after elderly motorcyclist dies in accident on SLE

Channel NewsAsia reported that the injured woman was a passenger in a dark blue BMW, one of the cars involved in the accident.

Several images that were circulated on Telegram app showed a white Audi and a BMW badly damaged in the front. The police said that the investigations are still going on.