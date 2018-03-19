A 60-year-old rope skipping coach was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment on Monday for committing sexual offences against a young student in Singapore.

Last month, Roger Yue Jr was found guilty of sexually abusing the girl, who cannot be named to protect her identity, between 2008 and 2010. At the time of the abuse, the victim was aged between 13 and 14 years old.

In 2006, the victim met Yue after he was appointed as her primary school's skipping team. Later, Yue invited her to join a private competitive team and asked the girl to help him, while he was coaching teams from several schools.

The girl had informed her polytechnic lecturer and counsellor about the sexual abuse and lodged a police report on April 28, 2014. According to the victim, Yue sexually abused her until late 2010.

The Straits Times reported that Yue was convicted of seven charges, including two charges of statutory rape and five of sexual penetration of a minor. However, another 41 charges were cancelled.