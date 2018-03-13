A 68-year-old Singaporean man was jailed for three weeks on Tuesday for apparently trying to bribe an inspection officer. The incident took place on Oct 14, 2017.

Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a media release that Lam Kim Heng, the business operator of Heng Heng Eating House in Bukit Batok offered a packet of cigarettes worth S$12.10 to the officer and asked the officer to give him prior information of inspections at the coffee shop.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) appointed the CPG Facilities Management to check for any violations of HDB regulations. Thus, the CPG officer was inspecting the coffee shop when he was approached by Lam, who offered him the cigarettes.

CPIB said that the officer denied to accept the bribe and the matter was reported to the authorities.

If anyone is found guilty of a corruption offence in Singapore, he may be jailed up to five years or fined up to S$100,000, or both.