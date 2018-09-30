Singapore police force arrested a 66-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

The unnamed female victim told the police on September 26 that she was molested by an unknown man at a playground located along Woodlands Circle.

After receiving the information about the alleged molester, police officers from Jurong Police Division identified the man through ground investigations with the help of police surveillance cameras. They arrested the man on the same day, within six hours upon lodging the report.

The accused was charged in court with the outrage of modesty on September 28. As per Singapore penal code Section 354(2) if the court finds a person guilty for molesting a woman, he will be liable for a jail term up to five years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.

Here are those facts that will be taken into account for sentencing under Section 354 of the Penal Code:

Which part of the victim's body did the offender touch?

How did the offender touch the victim/the manner in which the victim was molested?

How long did the molestation last?

Was the offence premeditated or committed on the spur of the moment?

Were the circumstances in which the offence was committed inherently reprehensible?

Is the offender recalcitrant?

Is the offender suffering from a mental disorder or intellectual disability?