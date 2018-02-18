A 57-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly throwing household items and tin cans from his residential unit at Block 15 Upper Boon Keng road in Singapore. However, there were no reports of any injury.

The police said that there were informed about the incident at the HDB block at around 10.20 am. Channel NewsAsia reported that the carpark in the area was cordoned off during the incident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the police conducted forcible entry before the man was subsequently apprehended. SCDF had set up two lifepaks and deployed a rescue net as a safety measure due to the incident.

The police said that the elderly man was arrested for rash act. They added that the investigations are still going on as per the Mental Health Act. The Act provides admission, detention, care and treatment of mentally disordered persons in designated psychiatric institutions.

Last month, a 31-year-old foreign domestic helper was arrested for throwing items from a second-storey flat in Ang Mo Kio, Singapore. A video that was circulated on WhatsApp and social media showed the woman tossing items such as rice cooker, kettle, pots and pans, and a bamboo pole out of the flat's window.