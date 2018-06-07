The 49-year-old former beauty queen became the victim of an accident that took place in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Tuesday, June 5. After being hit by an e-scooter, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cassandra Ho, who was crowned Elite Mrs Singapore Asean in 2016, is a grassroots volunteer. On Tuesday she was going to a community garden, located at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park during the lunch time, as she went to pick some herbal leaves for her friend's father, who is suffering from an illness. The accident happened when she was on her way and suddenly an e-scooter hit her.

Reports stated that as per Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they were alerted to the accident at 2 pm on Tuesday after receiving a call from the public. A spokesperson said that they found the injured woman at the accident location and took her to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, located at 11 Jalan Tan Tock Seng, which is almost 12 to 15 minutes away from the accident spot.

Ho has no memory of the accident, even though she was in a conscious state after the accident. In a statement, she said that the only thing she knew that her husband and youngest son was beside her in the accident and emergency ward. Reports stated that the accident caused injuries to her head and face.

She also said that many people had mentioned about the unsafe atmosphere at the public parks due to the e-scooter riders, who usually dive in high speed inside that area.

After the accident, she shared her pictures inside the hospital to let people know that her situation was stable.

Even though there are several new rules for the e-scooter riders and traffic police had implicated many restrictions for all vehicle users, almost every month, many accidents take place in Singapore. On Wednesday, June 7 an accident occurred in Upper Jurong Road that caused serious the death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist.