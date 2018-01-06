A video that showed an e-scooter falling onto a van and breaking the windscreen on Saturday has gone viral on social media. However, there was no reports of any injury.

The police said that the incident took place on Dec 30 at about 8am outside Block 165A, Teck Whye Crescent.

In the clip, the van was seen driving out of a multi-storey car park when an e-scooter suddenly fell and cracked the vehicle's windscreen. Driver Jason Yu told Channel NewsAsia that the damage cost S$2,500 to fix.

Meanwhile, the e-scooter was also damaged due to the accidental fall. The handlebars and several other components of the e-scooter dislodged.

According to Yu, he immediately called the police as no one had claimed the e-scooter after the incident.

The police said that they have classified the incident as a case of rash act and investigations are still going on.