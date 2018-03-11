A 45-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after an electric scooter hit her in Bedok on Wednesday, March 7.

Police said that they came to know about the incident which happened in Block 151, Bedok Reservoir Road, at about 6 pm on Wednesday.

Reports stated that the woman, with head injuries, was taken to the Changi General Hospital, which is almost 4.5 km away from the accident location.

The injured woman was identified as Goh Lay Yong. Later, while giving the police statement, she said that every day she crosses that overhead bridge for going to work.

Goh claimed that on the day of the incident she was going home and just stepped off the bridge when suddenly an e-scooter came and hit her from the back. She became unconscious after the accident and later woke up inside an ambulance.

Police said that their investigation is under process.

However, earlier in January 2018, Singapore police arrested a 34-year-old e-scooter driver for causing injuries at Chinatown MRT Station after performing a rash act. In that case, the e-scooter driver caused injuries to a Taiwanese tourist.

While authority seized the scooter and arrested the driver, the wounded tourist was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Even in March, a 32-year-old logistics manager, Qin Jian was fined S$2,500 for causing injuries to a boy after driving his e-scooter in a very negligent manner.

Reports also suggested that among all the road accidents, 110 cases involving e-scooters were reported in the first nine months in 2017.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel has proposed last month that registration of devices is mandatory and users of e-scooters have to provide their personal particulars. They also have to stick the identification stickers on their devices.

This process also ensures that none of the devices are weighed more than 20 kg, and it also estimates the top speed which has to be less than 25 km/h. All the users of e-scooter have been asked to register their devices from the second half of 2018.