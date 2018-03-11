Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued three people from an HDB flat in Senja Road after an e-scooter suddenly caught fire.

SCDF said in a Facebook post that they alerted to the incident at around 9.05 pm, which took place in a third-storey unit at 636C, located in Senja Road on Saturday, March 10.

The fire control unit entered into the flat through the front door and extinguished the blaze by using a water jet and a compressed air foam.

To rescue three trapped Singapore residents, they placed a ladder at the rear of the flat and made a passage through the air-conditioner ledge to bring the occupants out of the flat.

Later, all three were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, which is situated at 1 Jurong East Street 21. Even though all the rescued people have inhaled smoke, there were no reports of major injuries.

Reports said that after a primary investigation SCDF has found that the fire originated from the battery pack of a personal mobility device (PMD).

An image of the incident was published along with the Facebook post, which showed a burnt e-scooter in the flat.

SCDF's post also attached some advisory comments for the Singapore residents, especially for the e-scooter users to avoid such PMD fire incident in future.

The post said, "Avoid overcharging the battery, especially leaving it to charge overnight."

"When charging such batteries, place them on hard flat surfaces to allow optimal dissipation of heat," it continued.

"Do not place the charging battery near combustible material," the post concluded.

SCDF said in its annual statistic report, which was published on February, that compared to 2016, in 2017 the fire cases related to e-scooter has gone up significantly.

An SCDF spokesperson said last month that e-scooters have batteries, which contains energy and flammable material, so overcharging and faulty electrical circuitry can cause a sudden fire.