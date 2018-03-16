A Comfort DelGro taxi was stranded on Yishun temple steps after its driver mistook a staircase for an exit at a temple on Thursday in Singapore. However, there were no reports of any injury.

The transport company told Channel NewsAsia that dropped off a passenger at the temple and while departing, he mistook the "staircase area to be the exit".

A video footage of the incident showed the blue taxi stuck on the temple steps. The bonnet of the vehicle was damaged after bumping into the ground.

Tammy Tan, the corporate communications officer of Comfort DelGro group, said that the driver was not injured.

"Our priority is the welfare of our cabby and we will assist him the best we can. We have also activated our loss adjustors to look into the matter immediately with regard to the property of the temple," she told Channel NewsAsia.