An unidentified car was caught on camera that caused several accidents involving three more vehicles in Pan-Island Expressway on Thursday night, July 5.

The dashboard camera footage showed that on Thursday night at around 9.15 pm, a car was going from PIE in the direction of Tuas. In the video, it was clear that the driver of the car somehow lost control and hit the road divider near Central Expressway (CTE). Later, it hit two other vehicles, which were also on the same road.

The video also showed clear evidence of damages on both of the vehicles, which were hit by the silver car. A fourth car could be seen in the video while standing on the side of the road but it was not clear whether it also came in contact with the silver car or not.

However, a few seconds later the video captured the silver car while standing on the roadside that hit multiple vehicles. IBTimes Singapore believes that after the incident the driver must have stopped the vehicle.

The video was posted on a Facebook page called ROADS.sg. As of now, the footage has received almost 11000 views and several comments.

As per the post, the driver of the silver car could have consumed alcohol or may be in medical distress, as he lost control of his own vehicle. The post also stated that the video, provided by a man, Jason Sky, is an evidence of the involved cars.